Falcons vs. Cardinals podcast preview from the youngest Atlanta sports podcaster on ‘Dirty Bird Nation’

I’ve done a lot of media appearances since I started covering the Falcons for The Falcoholic back in 2011. I’ve been on local, national, and even international radio, I’ve been a guest on CBS 46 Atlanta and a regular on FOX 5, I co-hosted The Falcoholic podcast with my friend David Walker for many years, and I’ve been a guest on a lot of podcasts of all sizes, from all over the world, with a wide variety of hosts. But the podcast I guested on this week was by far my favorite.

Rhett Johnson is 10 years old, which definitely makes him the youngest sports podcaster in the Atlanta market — and probably most other markets. I was invited to be a guest on his podcast, Dirty Bird Nation, this week, and it was a ton of fun. You can check out the episode below.

I want to commend Rhett for his professionalism and preparation. It’s rare for a person this young to even get something like this rolling, much less get on a roll with 10 episodes. He takes this very seriously and that comes through in his delivery. I also want to thank Rhett’s parents, Emily and Ben, for coordinating this with me, for supporting their son’s dream, and for being deeply involved and vigilant about his internet safety.

Enjoy the podcast, and many thanks to Rhett for having me on the show! Best wishes to Rhett and Dirty Bird Nation.