Falcons Reacts results, Week 10: 91 percent of Falcons fans think Arthur Smith should be on the hot seat

It’s gameday, and it’s also time to take a look at the results of this week’s Falcons Reacts survey. I speculated in the survey post that confidence would tank again this week after last Sunday’s loss to the Vikings (and a third-string quarterback who didn’t even know the names of the other offensive players yet). It certainly did.

It’s been a roller coaster of a season for the Falcons, and the confidence graph reflects it. After the loss to the Vikings, fan confidence has hit its lowest point of the season.

Interestingly enough, assuming that the same people answered each survey question, some of the fans who are still confident in the Falcons’ direction believe Arthur Smith should be on the hot seat.

And yes, we did open this can of worms. This one seems like a no-brainer, and yet...

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported Saturday that the only reason behind Robinson’s lack of touches is actually a logical one: He’s a rookie.

Don’t give up on Robinson, because the Falcons haven’t. He’s not in the doghouse. He’s not hurt. He’s not in a funk. He’s just a rookie the team is hoping to encourage, protect and lean on during the second half of the season. Robinson is in line to see plenty of opportunities, I’m told, including in the red zone. One source shared, “We are confident we will see the best of him down the stretch.” This has to happen because the Falcons know they need their best route-runner and playmaker if they want to make the playoffs.

After the Cardinals game today the Falcons enter the bye week and we’re already more than halfway through the season, so the clock is ticking there.

And the exact same percentage of Falcons fans who think Arthur Smith should be on the hot seat disagree with the way Kyle Pitts is being factored into the offense.

Let us know what you think about the results in the comments!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.