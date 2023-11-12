DraftKings Sportsbook Week 10 prop bets: Falcons favorites vs. Cardinals

Week 10 is here as the Atlanta Falcons will go out west and face the Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, as the Falcons look to pull off a much-needed victory.

There’s some interesting prop bets this week in this divisional matchup. Before making any decisions though, let’s look at some more numbers, graciously provided by our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Total Points Scored: Under 43 points (-110)

I’m taking the under on this one. The Falcons last week scored their season-high 28 points and the Cardinals have only scored 20+ points in one of their last four games. I don’t see this as a game where both offenses are clicking.

Taylor Heinicke: Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+145)

Probably more wishful thinking, but I believe Taylor Heinicke will have a bounce back game here and throw two touchdowns. Heinicke has a rough Week 9, but it must be noted that not having Drake London out there definitely hurt him.

Taylor Heinicke: Under 216.5 passing yards (-115)

I think this is a big running week, so I’m taking the under here on passing yards. Arizona is awful against the run, and with the recent talk about Bijan Robinson not getting the ball enough, I can see Arthur Smith leaning run heavy this week.

Bijan Robinson: Over 55.5 rushing yards (-125)

Which brings me to my next point. Robinson going over 55.5 should happen this week. If it doesn’t, Smith is going to hear it even more from the media, so I think this is a big Robinson game against the Cardinals.

Drake London: Over 46.5 receiving yards (-115)

Going over here. I think there’s a real connection between Heinicke and London. The one game they played in Heinicke made sure to look his way often. With a healthy London being able to practice this week with Heinicke, I think 47 yards is definitely doable.

Falcons fans, what Falcons-Cardinals bets have you put down at DraftKings Sportsbook this week? Do you agree or disagree with my picks? Let us know in the comments!