Falcons - Cardinals Week 10 open thread

The Falcons have a golden opportunity at the moment. Despite the last two ugly losses, despite all the heat on Arthur Smith and the coaching staff, and despite the many things that have gone wrong this season, they’re still a breath away from .500 and a much-needed bye week. A win against the mostly hapless Arizona Cardinals and the season can still be salvaged.

You do have to win, though, and this team has Kyler Murray and perhaps James Conner back to help their offense. That complicates the picture for a banged-up Falcons team, but this is still a very winnable game if they can just pull this thing together. I’m not getting my hopes up—I’ve put my hand on the stove too many times this season—but the opportunity is very much there.

Use this as your open thread for the game, and as always, go Falcons!