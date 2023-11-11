NFL Week 10 game picks from The Falcoholic

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.

Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season is here, with the Chicago Bears taking down the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football. This week’s slate features a few excellent games, like the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Cleveland Browns facing off against the Baltimore Ravens, and the Detroit Lions taking on the Los Angeles Chargers.

Before we get to the picks, let’s check in on our staff standings.

Kevin Knight remains in first place with a narrow lead at 66%. Right behind him is Jeanna Kelley at 65%, with Aaron Freeman in third place at 64%. Dave Choate is currently in fourth at 62%, with Will McFadden in fifth at 54%.

Speaking of Week 10, here are the staff’s picks. As more writers join in, they’ll appear in the picks below.

What are your thoughts on this week’s slate of games? Any particular matchups you’ll be watching?

