Falcons-Cardinals Week 10 injury report: Mack Hollins, Dee Alford out Sunday

Thank goodness it’s Friday! The 4-5 Atlanta Falcons held their final practice of the week as they finished off preparation for this Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Considering it’s Friday, we received an update on who will and will not play this weekend.

Atlanta Falcons

Full Participation

• WR Drake London (groin)

• S Demarco Hellams (hamstring)

• S Richie Grant (neck)

Limited Participation

• DL David Onyemata (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

Did Not Practice

• WR Mack Hollins (ankle) OUT

• CB Dee Alford (ankle) OUT

• TE Kyle Pitts (personal)

Arizona Cardinals

Full Participation

• CB Marco Wilson (knee)

Limited Participation

• WR Michael Wilson (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

• RB James Conner (knee) QUESTIONABLE

• OL Carter O’Donnell (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

• OL Will Hernandez (knee) QUESTIONABLE

• TE Geoff Swaim (back) QUESTIONABLE

Did Not Practice

• OL Trystan Colon (calf) OUT

• RB Emari Demercado (toe) OUT

• OL D.J. Humphries (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

• LB Ezekiel Turner (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

For the Falcons, we received an update that Drake London will officially play against the Cardinals after being inactive in Week 9 due to a groin injury. However, we do have information that Mack Hollins and Dee Alford will both be out on Sunday. David Onyemata, who has done so well this season as a key piece of the Falcons interior defensive line, is questionable due to an ankle injury. Atlanta has to hope he can play.

The Cardinals ruled out Trystan Colon and Emari Demercado on Friday. Quarterback Kyler Murray is set to make his season debut on Sunday.