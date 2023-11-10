Falcons vs. Cardinals: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Atlanta Falcons are one week away from the bye, needing a win to get their season back on track, and about to play one of the worst teams in the league in the Arizona Cardinals. That would all seem to portend a good win and then a much-needed break to really put this season back on track.

Let’s hope so. We can only watch to find out, so here’s how you’ll do that late on Sunday afternoon.

Schedule & TV information

Date: Sunday, November 12

Time: 4:05 p.m. EST

Channel: CBS

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta & Amanda Runner

Radio: 92.9 The Game & affiliates locally with Dave Archer and Wes Durham on the call; Sirius XM nationally

Online streaming

Locally, you can use NFL+, Hulu, or YouTube if they carry CBS. Outside of the Atlanta area, you’ll need NFL Sunday Ticket, which is offered through YouTube.

Social media links

Falcons 2023 regular season schedule (4-5)

Week 1: W vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 2: W vs. Green Bay Packers

Week 3: L @ Detroit Lions

Week 4: L @ Jacksonville Jaguars in London

Week 5: W vs. Houston Texans

Week 6: L vs. Washington Commanders

Week 7: W @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 8: L @ Tennessee Titans

Week 9: L vs. Minnesota Vikings

Week 10: @ Arizona Cardinals

Week 11: Bye Week

Week 12: vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 13: @ New York Jets

Week 14: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 15: @ Panthers

Week 16: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Week 17: @ Chicago Bears

Week 18: @ New Orleans Saints