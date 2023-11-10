Falcons vs. Cardinals: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Atlanta Falcons are one week away from the bye, needing a win to get their season back on track, and about to play one of the worst teams in the league in the Arizona Cardinals. That would all seem to portend a good win and then a much-needed break to really put this season back on track.
Let’s hope so. We can only watch to find out, so here’s how you’ll do that late on Sunday afternoon.
Schedule & TV information
Date: Sunday, November 12
Time: 4:05 p.m. EST
Channel: CBS
Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta & Amanda Runner
Radio: 92.9 The Game & affiliates locally with Dave Archer and Wes Durham on the call; Sirius XM nationally
Online streaming
Locally, you can use NFL+, Hulu, or YouTube if they carry CBS. Outside of the Atlanta area, you’ll need NFL Sunday Ticket, which is offered through YouTube.
Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook
Falcons 2023 regular season schedule (4-5)
Week 1: W vs. Carolina Panthers
Week 2: W vs. Green Bay Packers
Week 3: L @ Detroit Lions
Week 4: L @ Jacksonville Jaguars in London
Week 5: W vs. Houston Texans
Week 6: L vs. Washington Commanders
Week 7: W @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 8: L @ Tennessee Titans
Week 9: L vs. Minnesota Vikings
Week 10: @ Arizona Cardinals
Week 11: Bye Week
Week 12: vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 13: @ New York Jets
Week 14: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 15: @ Panthers
Week 16: vs. Indianapolis Colts
Week 17: @ Chicago Bears
Week 18: @ New Orleans Saints
