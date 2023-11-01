Falcons vs Vikings Week 9 injury report: Drake London absent with groin injury

Wednesday is here and we are on to a new week. The 4-4 Atlanta Falcons are set to host the Minnesota Vikings, in a battle of two teams who aren’t playing that great, but have a realistic chance to win their division. After weeks of the Falcons being injury-free, the injury bug has shown his ugly face at Flowery Branch.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Atlanta Falcons

Full Participation

• QB Desmond Ridder (concussion)

• LB Tae Davis (concussion)

Limited Participation

• CB Mike Hughes (shoulder)

• FB Keith Smith (concussion)

Did Not Practice

• WR Drake London (groin)

• S Demarco Hellams (hamstring)

• DL David Onyemata (rest)

• DL Calais Campbell (rest)

Minnesota Vikings

Full Participation

• G Chris Reed (foot)

• WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring)

Limited Participation

• WR Brandon Powell (shoulder)

• WR K.J. Osborn (chest)

• CB Akayleb Evans (neck)

• LB Brian Asamoah II (ankle)

Did Not Practice

• DL Dean Lowry (groin)

As mentioned above, the Falcons are pretty banged up to start the week. The big thing to keep your eye on is wide receiver Drake London, who has played very well recently but is now sidelined with a groin injury. We’ll know more as the week progresses. Also, not showing up on the report, but defensive lineman LaCale London was placed on injured reserve.

The big news for Minnesota this week was the unfortunate season-ending injury for quarterback Kirk Cousins. He obviously will not play against the Falcons, but the team does have a few other injuries to keep an eye on. Two of their receivers, including a familiar face in Brandon Powell, were limited on Wednesday due to their respective injuries.