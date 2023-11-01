Falcons Reacts Week 9: It’s Heinicke time

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Atlanta Falcons fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Falcons finally did it: They made a change at quarterback.

After the team pulled Desmond Ridder at halftime of last week’s loss to the Titans, Taylor Heinicke came in and looked far more effective and efficient in the role. As of Wednesday, it’s official. Heinicke will be the team’s starter against the Minnesota Vikings.

How does this move impact your confidence in the direction of the team? Do you think it's the right call? What are your thoughts on Ridder's NFL future? Do you see Heinicke as just a stopgap guy or the potential long-term starter?