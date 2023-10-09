NFL Week 5 ‘Monday Night Football’ game picks and open thread

The fifth week of the 2023 NFL season is coming to a close, and it featured a pretty good overall slate with a few pleasant surprises. We witnessed the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2) continue their overseas dominance against the Buffalo Bills (3-2), our Atlanta Falcons (3-2) bouncing back against the rising Houston Texans (2-3), and an absolute dismantling of the Dallas Cowboys (3-2) by the San Francisco 49ers (5-0).

That just leaves tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Green Bay Packers (2-2) and the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3).

Let’s get right to tonight’s pick, which I’ll be making on a straight moneyline (aka picking the winner) basis. I’ll still provide the information on the spread and over/under, for those interested. At the bottom, I’ll show the rest of the staff’s picks for the game.

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.

Monday Night Football: Green Bay Packers (2-2) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-3)

The pick: Packers (+110)

Spread: Raiders -2.5 | Over/Under: 46.5 | Moneyline: Raiders -130, Packers +110

This is definitely not the most inspiring Monday Night Football game of the season, but it’s an important game for both teams. The Packers need a road win to try to keep pace with the Detroit Lions in the NFC North, while the Raiders need a win to keep any chance of contending for a Wild Card spot alive. Green Bay is banged up, but I ultimately trust that coaching staff and defense a lot more than Las Vegas.

Staff picks

What are your picks and predictions for tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup?

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.