Falcons favored over Commanders in opening odds for Sunday’s tilt

On the heels of its thrilling 21-19 win over the Houston Texans, Atlanta has opened as two-point favorites against Washington on Sunday, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Falcons’ offense finally came alive against the Texans, with quarterback Desmond Ridder playing his best game as a pro. Ridder finished the afternoon 28/37 with 329 passing yards and a touchdown. He also added a score on the ground in the first quarter.

Atlanta seemed to be a completely different team in the win, mixing in an effective air attack with its vaunted ground game to consistently move the ball downfield. Both Kyle Pitts and Drake London were heavily involved, with the Falcons finding success on deep balls against the Texans.

Washington was throttled on Thursday Night Football, falling 40-20 to Chicago. Bears quarterback Justin Fields tossed for 282 yards and four touchdowns in that one, connecting with wide receiver D.J. Moore for 230 yards and three scores.

If the Falcons can generate the same level of offensive production against the Commanders as they did against the Texans, they will have their scoring opportunities, despite Washington’s stout defensive front.