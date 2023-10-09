Falcons fantasy stud and dud from Week 5 vs. Texans

It was just what the doctor ordered for the Falcons this week to get their season back on track following a difficult two game stretch on the road. A big win at home against the Texans has the vibes in good shape once again and has the Birds back above .500.

After scoring a combined 13 points over the course of the past two games, the Falcons’ offense came to life with a more reasonable 21-point outing, which could and should have been more had it not been for some untimely mistakes from multiple players on offense.

With the offense back on track, you likely feel better about the prospects of some of Atlanta’s fantasy relevant players in your lineups as well. They did much better than what we’ve seen lately, hopefully helping lead your team to victory.

There is a lot of great content available here at The Falcoholic, and I encourage you to check it out if you want some in-depth analysis. This article will look at things strictly from a fantasy football perspective (that means looking at nothing other than pure statistics). Here is Atlanta’s fantasy stud and fantasy dud from Week 5’s victory against the Houston Texans.

Fantasy Stud/Dud 2023 History:

Past Studs: Bijan Robinson (2), Tyler Allgeier (1), Kyle Pitts (1)

Past Duds: Drake London (2), Kyle Pitts (2)

Fantasy Stud - Desmond Ridder

Stat Line: 28/37, 329 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown, 0 interceptions, 4 carries, 10 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown: 26.16 standard/PPR points

Desmond Ridder played the best game of his professional career up to this point and it’s not particularly close, shattering his previous career high in passing yards, accounting for two touchdowns and playing mistake free football.

Ridder looked incredibly poised and confident throughout the afternoon and the Texans’ strategy of trying to sell out in shutting down the run game to force Atlanta’s young QB to beat them — one which was utilized successfully by the Lions and Jaguars the previous two weeks — completely backfired. The former Cincinnati Bearcat deserves all of the praise this week.

As of the conclusion of Sunday’s games, Ridder is the overall QB6 for Week 5, which marks his second QB1 performance of the season (defined as being one of the 12-highest scorers at the position). This is a game which will build confidence from the coaching staff and one which Ridder will hopefully be able to build on moving forward.

I would not advise picking Ridder up in a single QB league, but he definitely needs to be rostered in all 2QB and Superflex leagues. His next matchup comes against a Commanders defense which was absolutely eviscerated by the Bears on Thursday Night Football.

Dud

Tyler Allgeier: 17 carries, 40 rushing yards: 4.0 standard league points; 4.0 PPR points

Despite how highly touted Bijan Robinson was coming into the league, and how much of a draft investment the Falcons made in securing his services, Tyler Allgeier is still getting his in regard to opportunity due to the nature of Atlanta’s run heavy offense, especially in neutral game scripts.

The issue is that he’s been incredibly inefficient both this weekend and throughout the season. Allgeier actually out touched Robinson in this one (17-16), but he plodded his way to only 40 total yards while continuing to be a non-factor in the receiving game. He’s begun ceding goal line work to the rookie as well.

Overall, Allgeier averages just 3.1 yards per carry on the season, and has just six total catches. He’s one of the most valuable handcuffs in the league and the volume is there to make him an okay flex play if you’re in a pinch, but Allgeier is best left on your bench for the time being.