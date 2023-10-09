Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Monday, Oct. 9

The Falcons came back to win against the Texans, a game that featured clutch quarterback play by Desmond Ridder and a defense that allowed Atlanta to remain within striking distance. Read on for Falcoholinks for Victory Monday.

Falcons - Texans recap

This was Atlanta’s best offensive showing of the season, with Desmond Ridder spreading the ball around and consistently moving the unit downfield. The Falcons took home the 21-18 victory courtesy of Younghoe Koo’s leg, hitting the 37-yard field goal as time expired.

While the second-half turnovers threatened to doom the Falcons’ chances of coming back, Ridder remained poised in the fourth quarter and delivered the passes to move Atlanta within field goal range to seal the comeback win.

Injuries

Right tackle Kaleb McGary picked up a knock to his knee in the second half and was replaced by Storm Norton, who played admirably in his stead. His status will be monitored as the week moves along.

Cornerback AJ Terrell left the game for a bit to be evaluated for a concussion but was able to return.

The Falcoholic Live postgame special

It’s been a grumpy affair the last two weeks on the Falcoholic Live’s postgame special, but it was full celebration mode after Atlanta came back to win over Houston. If you happened to miss the live show, you can view the entire episode right here.