Kaleb McGary questionable to return after knee injury

The Falcons offensive line has been off all game. That won’t change with its starting right tackle missing time with a knee injury. His injury didn’t make the television feed, but Kaleb McGary suffered an injury and missed time.

Kaleb McGary was in the medical tent to start the drive late in the third quarter. He hasn’t missed time the 2021 season.

Storm Norton, who has the best name on the team, will step up in his absence. He was signed only about two weeks ago. Norton has plenty of professional experience, stepping in 32 games for a slew of different teams since going undrafted in 2017. The Falcons need to score some points, as it is down 5 points, regardless of who is blocking.