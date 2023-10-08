Desmond Ridder runs it in vs. Texans, Falcons lead 7-3

The Falcons lead the Texans 7-3 in the first quarter, thanks to a running touchdown from quarterback Desmond Ridder.

The Falcons allowed the Texans to get on the board first with a field goal, but Ridder’s run gives the Falcons a slight edge (for now, anyway).

In non-Ridder-related news, this has been the most fun play of the day so far — a little trickeration from the Falcons, with Drake London behind center hitting tight end Jonnu Smith for a 22-yard completion.

The completion helped get the team in position for Ridder to run in the score.

The Falcons are hoping to snap a pretty ugly two-game losing streak, with the Week 3 loss to the Lions and the Week 4 loss to the Jaguars leaving a bad taste in all of our mouths. Ridder has yet to lose a game at home, so here’s hoping that trend holds today.