The Falcons have dropped two in a row after a 2-0 start. Boundless optimism has curdled, as it does, and now Atlanta needs to respond. They’ll have their chance to do so when they host the Houston Texans in a very short time.

Winning today will require a sharp effort and a faster start, so let’s hope the Falcons have both in them. We could all use a win today.

Use this as your open thread, everybody. Go Falcons!