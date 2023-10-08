Falcons vs. Texans: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Falcons were embarrassed by the Jacksonville Jaguars in London last Sunday, especially on offense, but at least the Jaguars just beat the Bills on the same field.
Now the Falcons are on to the Houston Texans, a team that’s coming off of back-to-back wins against the Steelers and Jaguars. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the game.
Schedule & TV information
Date: Sunday, October 8
Time: 1 p.m. EST
Channel: FOX 5 Atlanta
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.
Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst)
Radio: 92.9 The Game & affiliates locally; Sirius XM nationally
Online streaming
Locally, you can use NFL+, Hulu, or YouTube TV if they carry FOX 5.
Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook
Falcons 2023 regular season schedule (2-1)
Week 1: W vs. Carolina Panthers
Week 2: W vs. Green Bay Packers
Week 3: L @ Detroit Lions
Week 4: L @ Jacksonville Jaguars in London
Week 5: vs. Houston Texans
Week 6: vs. Washington Commanders
Week 7: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 8: @ Tennessee Titans
Week 9: vs. Minnesota Vikings
Week 10: @ Arizona Cardinals
Week 11: Bye Week
Week 12: vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 13: @ New York Jets (+2.5)
Week 14: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 15: @ Panthers, TBD data and time
Week 16: vs. Indianapolis Colts
Week 17: @ Chicago Bears
Week 18: @ New Orleans Saints
