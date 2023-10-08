Falcons vs. Texans: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Falcons were embarrassed by the Jacksonville Jaguars in London last Sunday, especially on offense, but at least the Jaguars just beat the Bills on the same field.

Now the Falcons are on to the Houston Texans, a team that’s coming off of back-to-back wins against the Steelers and Jaguars. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the game.

Schedule & TV information

Date: Sunday, October 8

Time: 1 p.m. EST

Channel: FOX 5 Atlanta

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst)

Radio: 92.9 The Game & affiliates locally; Sirius XM nationally

Online streaming

Locally, you can use NFL+, Hulu, or YouTube TV if they carry FOX 5.

Falcons 2023 regular season schedule (2-1)

Week 1: W vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 2: W vs. Green Bay Packers

Week 3: L @ Detroit Lions

Week 4: L @ Jacksonville Jaguars in London

Week 5: vs. Houston Texans

Week 6: vs. Washington Commanders

Week 7: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 8: @ Tennessee Titans

Week 9: vs. Minnesota Vikings

Week 10: @ Arizona Cardinals

Week 11: Bye Week

Week 12: vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 13: @ New York Jets (+2.5)

Week 14: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 15: @ Panthers, TBD data and time

Week 16: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Week 17: @ Chicago Bears

Week 18: @ New Orleans Saints

