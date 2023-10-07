NFL Week 5 game picks from The Falcoholic

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.

Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season is here, and we witnessed a Thursday Night Football shocker as the previously winless Chicago Bears (1-4) dropped a 40-burger on the Washington Commanders (2-3).

This week’s highlights include a Sunday Night Football banger between two NFC contenders in the Dallas Cowboys (3-1) and San Francisco 49ers (4-0), the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) taking on the Buffalo Bills (3-1) in London, our Atlanta Falcons (2-2) trying to rebound against the Houston Texans (2-2) at home, and the Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) traveling to face the ascending Los Angeles Rams (2-2).

Before we get to the picks, let’s check in on our staff standings.

The standings remain tight at the top. Matt Chambers appears to have checked out of the game, delivering a great round of picks in Week 2 and then riding off into the sunset. Leading the pack otherwise is Kevin Knight at 69% (nice), with Aaron Freeman in second at 65%. Dave Choate and Jeanna Kelley are virtually tied for third at 63% and 62%, respectively. Will McFadden is in fifth at 59%.

Speaking of Week 5, here are the staff’s picks. As more writers join in, they’ll appear in the picks below.

What are your thoughts on this week’s slate of games? Any particular matchups you’ll be watching?

