Falcons - Texans injury report: Atlanta enters weekend with clean bill of health

Thank goodness it’s Friday! The 2-2 Atlanta Falcons held their final practice of the week as they finished preparing for this weekend’s game, when they’ll host the Houston Texans. Let’s take a look at the health of both team’s on Friday.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Atlanta Falcons

Full Participation

• N/A

Limited Participation

• N/A

Did Not Practice

• N/A

Houston Texans

*Thursday’s practice report

Full Participation

• OL Michael Deiter (chest)

• OT Tytus Howard (hand)

• P Cameron Johnston (calf)

• LB Denzel Perryman (hand)

• CB Tavierre Thomas (hand)

• RB Dameon Pierce (knee)

• OL Shaq Mason (ankle)

Limited Participation

• OT Josh Jones (hand)

• CB Shaquille Griffin (limited)

• OT Laremy Tunsil (knee)

Did Not Practice

• DT Maliek Collins (abdomen)

• LB Jake Hansen (neck)

• WR John Metchie III (illness)

Something has happened that hasn’t happened to the Falcons in quite some time. Everyone on the active roster will be entering the weekend healthy. That’s right, the Falcons have a clean bill of health, as nobody was listed on the injury report throughout the week, including Friday.

The Texans, on the other hand, have a ton of injuries. They’ve yet to release their injury report for Friday so this will be updated once they do so, but they’re likely to have a handful of limited or missing players Sunday.