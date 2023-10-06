Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Friday, Oct. 6

The Falcons host the Texans in Week 5, a pivotal game after dropping the last two and moving to 2-2 on the season. We’ve got all the Falcons-centric links for you to peruse on this fine Friday.

Texans on deck for Week 5

While the Falcons and Texans may sport identical 2-2 records, these are two teams headed in vastly different directions. Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud has been outstanding so far in the young season, tossing for 1,212 yards, six touchdowns, and no interceptions to speak of.

Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder has been the inverse of that, leading to questions over his ability to successfully lead Atlanta’s offense. Last week against the Jaguars, Ridder completed 19 of 31 passes for 191 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. His QBR sits at 29.1 — the worst mark of all NFL starting QBs.

His ability to right the ship in 2023 was the marquee topic in the latest episode of The Falcoholic Live, and those questions will continue should Ridder fall flat in yet another game.

Gif review

X and O wizard Allen Strk broke down Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars in his weekly gif review, which can be read and enjoyed right here.

Defensive tackle Eli Ankou signed

Familiar practice squad face Eli Ankou was snatched from the Bills’ practice squad this week, joining the Atlanta active roster. His signing and elevation to the 53-man squad likely means a subsequent move is on the horizon.