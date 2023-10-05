Falcons - Texans injury report: Everyone practiced on Thursday

Thursday is here, as the 2-2 Atlanta Falcons continue to prepare for this weekend’s game, when they’ll host the Houston Texans. Let’s take a look at the health of both team’s on Wednesday.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Atlanta Falcons

Full Participation

• N/A

Limited Participation

• N/A

Did Not Practice

• N/A

Houston Texans

Full Participation

• OL Michael Deiter (chest)

• OT Tytus Howard (hand)

• P Cameron Johnston (calf)

• LB Denzel Perryman (hand)

• CB Tavierre Thomas (hand)

• RB Dameon Pierce (knee)

• OL Shaq Mason (ankle)

Limited Participation

• OT Josh Jones (hand)

• CB Shaquille Griffin (limited)

• OT Laremy Tunsil (knee)

Did Not Practice

• DT Maliek Collins (abdomen)

• LB Jake Hansen (neck)

• WR John Metchie III (illness)

Some great news for the Falcons. There was no change to the practice report on Thursday, as everyone on the roster practiced.

The Texans on the other hand have a ton of injuries. The only changes to their report on Thursday is that linebacker Jake Hansen and receiver John Metchie III did not practice. Another addition, corner Shaquill Griffin was limited with a calf injury.

We will keep an eye on the health of both teams as the week progresses.