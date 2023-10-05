Falcons-Texans DraftKings Sportsbook Week 5 prop bets: Will Desmond Ridder throw a touchdown?

Week 5 is here as the Atlanta Falcons will host the Houston Texans. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, as the Falcons try and reach a 3-2 record.

As of this writing, the Falcons are favored by 2 points on Sunday, and the current over/under is at 41 points. Before making any decisions though, let’s look at some more numbers, graciously provided by our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Total Points Scored: Under 41 points (-108)

The Falcons have scored 13 total points in the last two weeks combined. The Texans on the other hand have scored 67 total points in the last two weeks combined. It’s entirely possible both teams go over 41 points, but considering how the Falcons have been playing on offense, it would take a Houston blowout to hit that margin. I’ll take the under.

Desmond Ridder: Over .5 passing touchdowns (-260)

Desmond Ridder had the same prop bet last week and hit on it. I say run it back this week, one touchdown should happen. The Texans defense is definitely tougher than the Jaguars that he faced last week, but I think he’s capable of throwing at least one on Sunday.

Desmond Ridder: Over 184.5 passing yards (-115)

I want the over for Ridder here as well. Ridder has thrown over 185 yards in each of the last three games, and he will hopefully do it again this weekend.

Bijan Robinson: Over 79.5 rushing yards (-115)

Bijan Robinson wants to win you money, I assume. He’s had two games where he’s eclipsed the 100-yard mark, and I think 80 yards is doable for him. It’s just a fun prop bet to make at the end of the day. I’ll take the over.

Drake London: Under 42.5 receiving yards (-110)

As a fan, I want Drake London to go off. But to make money, I’m taking the under here. Something is currently off with this offense through the air, and London has not had more than 31 yards in the last two games. Until that changes, there’s no reason to think this week will be any different.

Falcons fans, what Falcons-Texans bets have you put down at DraftKings this week? Do you agree or disagree with my picks? Let us know in the comments!