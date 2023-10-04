Falcons - Texans injury report: Everyone practiced on Wednesday

Wednesday is here, as the 2-2 Atlanta Falcons begin preparation for this weekend’s game, when they’ll host the Houston Texans. Let’s take a look at the health of both team’s on Wednesday.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Atlanta Falcons

Full Participation

• N/A

Limited Participation

• N/A

Did Not Practice

• N/A

Houston Texans

*Waiting on Wednesday’s injury report

Full Participation

• N/A

Limited Participation

• N/A

Did Not Practice

• N/A

Looking at the Falcons, we have some great news. Everyone on the active roster practiced on Wednesday. This is the first time this season that every player on the team’s active roster was listed as a full participant. Let’s hope this continues, and we don’t have to learn that any other players are on injured reserve, as we did today with wide receiver Josh Ali.

The Texans have not released their injury report yet, so this section will be updated.

We will keep an eye on the health of both teams as the week progresses.