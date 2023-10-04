Falcons Reacts Survey Week 5: Surely you know what we’re going to ask

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Atlanta Falcons fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Hello Falcoholics, and welcome to this week’s React survey. I’m sure none of you will be surprised by our question this week: Should the Falcons bench Desmond Ridder?

On one hand, he’s started four games this season and the Falcons are sitting at .500, which absolutely could be worse. He’s been sacked SIXTEEN TIMES this season. His confidence looks shaken, and when he makes bad decisions they tend to be spectacularly bad. But is it fixable? Would better line play let him settle in and not force balls to his first read as he stares them down?

The Falcons invested a third-round pick into this guy expecting him to be able to learn and develop behind consummate pro and longtime face of the franchise Matt Ryan for at least one full season, and we all know how that ended up going. As a result, Ridder’s been forced into starting before he was necessarily ready, to his own detriment. Obviously, it’s better for the team if Ridder pans out. But can he?

I don’t know. But I’m curious what y’all think. Take our survey below, let us know if you think the Falcons should bench Ridder, tell us how confident you are in the direction of this team, and tell us why you voted the way you did in the comment section. We’ll be back with results later this week.