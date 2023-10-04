2023 Week 5: Atlanta Falcons vs. Houston Texans

The Falcons have now dropped two games in a row, and their passing game looks dysfunctional. That’s led to ample questions about whether the team might bench Desmodn Ridder (they’re not doing that yet) and whether Arthur Smith’s offense can recover (to be determined) no matter who is under center, hardly the questions you want for a team that is supposed to contend in 2023.

The Texans, meanwhile, are getting going. After dropping back-to-back games against the Ravens and Colts, Houston is getting going, with rookie coach DeMeco Ryans pushing the right buttons and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud looking like an excellent pick. We’ll find out whether they can keep that good stuff rolling against a thus far stingy Falcons defense, and whether Houston’s defense is up to the task of keeping Bijan Robinson in check.

This is a game the Falcons have to win if they want to keep the hounds at bay and avoid falling behind a bit in a muddy NFC South, because an ugly loss with Desmond Ridder looking terrible will force the question of a quarterback change again and put the Falcons under .500, where they’ve been far too often over the past five-plus seasons. The Texans are coasting into a year with zero expectations, but moving to 3-2 in a similarly mediocre AFC South would be absolutely huge for a team that has been struggling to stay competitive since the Deshaun Watson fiasco unfolded. God willing, it’ll be a competitive game.

All of our coverage for the week will be right here in this StoryStream!