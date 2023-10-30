NFL Week 8 ‘Monday Night Football’ game picks and open thread

Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season is in the books, save tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Detroit Lions (5-2) and Las Vegas Raiders (3-4). This week couldn’t quite match up to the craziness of the prior two, but we did see some interesting outcomes and some movement in the standings.

Let’s get right to tonight’s pick, which I’ll be making on a straight moneyline (aka picking the winner) basis. I’ll still provide the information on the spread and over/under, for those interested. At the bottom, I’ll show the rest of the staff’s picks for the game.

Monday Night Football:

The pick: Lions (-395)

Spread: Lions -7 | Over/Under: 45.5 | Moneyline: Lions -325, Raiders +260

It’ll be hard to top last week’s Monday Night Football upset between the Vikings and 49ers, and somehow, the Lions are in a better spot than the 49ers despite coming off an absolute drubbing at the hands of the Ravens. Unlike the Vikings, I’m not sure the Raiders have the quarterback to make such an upset possible this week. An angry Lions team should be a formidable opponent for anyone, and should take care of business against Las Vegas.

