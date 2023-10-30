Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Monday, Oct. 30

Welcome to Hell Night, also known as Monday after an Atlanta Falcons’ loss. Read on for Falcoholinks to kick off your week.

Falcons - Titans recap

The Falcons lost in embarrassing fashion, falling 28-23 to the reeling Tennesee Titans. It may have been brewing for some time, but Sunday was finally the moment that quarterback Desmond Ridder was benched and supplanted by backup Taylor Heinicke.

Ridder once again fumbled the football and seemed to take a step back on his pocket awareness progress. The offensive line did him no favors, but it was clear that it was not working with Ridder against the Titans.

The offense appeared much more fluid and in sync with Heinicke under center, but unfortunately for Atlanta, the hole was just too big to climb out of by that point.

Injuries

Injuries were one of the main storylines for Atlanta in the loss, with defensive lineman Grady Jarrett leaving with a knee injury and wide receiver Drake London exiting the game with a groin injury in the third quarter.

Defensive tackle LaCale London and fullback Keith Smith would also leave the game and would not return.

It goes without saying that the Falcons will be in rough shape if the grip of injuries from Sunday linger.

Takeaways from the loss

In a game where Desmond Ridder sat out for the entire second half, the Falcons found an offensive rhythmn with backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke under center. What were the top takeaways from the Falcons’ loss against the Titans?

Time to Sweat?

With the NFL trade deadline looming, reports have emerged that the Falcons have approached the Commanders regarding defensive end Montez Sweat, and have put a third-round draft pick on the table. Sweat would immediately upgrade what is once again an anemic pass rush in Atlanta.