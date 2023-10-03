The Falcoholic Week 5 mailbag: Pip pip not cheerio

This Falcons team is exasperating.

The London game was an absolute mess. Desmond Ridder pulled it together a bit in the second half, but in the first half, he mostly looked lost. He looks like a guy whose confidence has been severely shaken.

And Ridder’s performance is by far not the only issue with this offense. The offensive line hasn’t been good, and he’s taken 16 sacks so far this season. Sixteen! But he also tends to be indecisive, to stare down his first read, and when he makes mistakes, they often end up being BIG mistakes.

The passing game isn’t a threat, which lets opposing defenses key in on the run game, objectively the strength of the Falcons offense. Bijan Robinson still has a tendency to make magic whenever he touches the ball, but he’s one dude out of 11.

All of this to say: I’m sure y’all have a LOT of questions.

Ask your Falcons questions about the London game, about C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans, or about healthy ways to cope with the pain associated with being a fan of this team in the comments below. In a fun twist, my esteemed colleague Matt Chambers will be handling your questions this week while I’m in Ohio at my brother’s wedding, so look for those answers later this week.