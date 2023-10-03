Falcons vs. Jaguars: Hat tips & head-scratchers

The Falcons dropped another ugly game, falling to the Jaguars 23-7 in London. It was Atlanta’s second straight game where it did not score at least 10 points, another alarming sign that the offense is completely off the rails.

Read on for Hat tips & head-scratchers from Atlanta’s loss on Sunday.

Hat tips

Bijan hits the juke stick

Running back Bijan Robinson remains one of the only bright spots on the Atlanta offense, seemingly putting a highlight on tape each and every week. He did so on Sunday, shaking Jacksonville linebacker Chad Muma out of his shoes after a quick reception. While he didn’t make the first down and Atlanta would be forced to punt, Robinson again showed why the Falcons selected him so high in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Head-scratchers

Miscommunication in the secondary

Jacksonville wide receiver Calvin Ridley exacted a bit of revenge on his old team, scoring on a 30-yard pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Ridley, a prodigious route-runner, didn’t need any fancy footwork on this one, as cornerback A.J. Terrell and safety Jessie Bates were confused on the coverage and left Ridley wide open on the go route.

Terrell appeared to expect safety help over the top and did not break with Ridley when he began his route.

Terrell and Bates have been terrific so far in 2023, but this was a frustrating way to surrender a long touchdown.

Blown coverage on Ridley TD. Appeared to be a miscommunication between A.J. Terrell and Jessie Bates. Terrell expected help over the top which never came. Ridley wide open. Richie Grant missed the sack.

Desmond Ridder

Quarterback Desmond Ridder was awful on Sunday, full stop. He again looked uncomfortable and jumpy in the pocket, struggled to move the ball downfield, and missed a wide-open Mack Hollins on a post route. Ridder was sacked four times, and a couple of them could be blamed on his lack of pocket awareness and hanging on to the football too long.

Ridder may only have eight starts under his belt, but nothing he’s put on tape has instilled confidence that he can helm a productive offense. Atlanta has become one-dimensional, with teams keying in on the ground game and allowing Ridder to dink and dunk as he’s shown zero propensity to connect with receivers downfield.

If the Falcons hope to avoid another losing season, they will either need rapid improvement from Ridder or another body under center.