Grady Jarrett leaves Titans game with knee injury, questionable to return

Grady Jarrett was hurt on an unknown play against the Tennessee Titans. Jarrett was likely injured in the very short first Tennessee drive, as LaCale London and Ta’Quon Graham were playing soon after. The Falcons quickly ruled Jarrett as as questionable to return prior to him walking to the locker room for further review.

Jarrett is reportedly dealing with a knee injury, which could realistically run the full gamut of possible injury severities. Calais Campbell was also seen with trainers who were looking at and working on his hand, however, there has been no injury designation as of this time.

It is never a good time to lose one two tackles, but against Derrick Henry is certainly poor timing. The Falcons were up 3-0 as of Jarrett’s injury. Expect to see more from London and Graham in the middle until we hear more about the other injuries.