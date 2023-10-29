Falcons vs. Titans inactives: Will Levis to start for Ryan Tannehill; Bradley Pinion to play

The Falcons get some injury luck as the team looks to keep its control of first place in the NFC South. Not just from its own roster, but from the Tennessee Titans. The Titans were already struggling at 2-4 before trading away All Pro safety Kevin Byard. Now, starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill will miss Sunday’s game with an ankle injury.

That’s a lot of struggle before the inactives were even announced. This is also a homecoming for Arthur Smith, who rose up the ranks with the Titans before taking Atlanta’s head coach job. While perhaps incorrectly called a “revenge game,” Smith doesn’t have any reason for revenge, but definitely has some extra attention put into his game plan against his former team.

For the Falcons, both players were were watching, EDGE Bud Dupree and punter Bradley Pinion, are suiting up today. That’s good news for Atlanta. Dupree has been Atlanta’s only consistent EDGE, and, well... you never want to be forced to play another kicker. Other than Tae Davis (concussion), the below are all healthy scratches:

CB Clark Phillips III

LB Tae Davis

OL Jovaughn Gwyn

DL Albert Huggins

DL Joe Gaziano

QB Logan Woodside

P Pat O’Donnell

For the Titans, outside of Tannehill, McCreary is the Titans’ starting nickel corner. With McCreary out, Atlanta may see some better opportunities short and inside.

QB Ryan Tannehill

CB Roger McCreary

TE Josh Whyle

OLB Caleb Murphy

WR Colton Dowell

OLB Rashad Weaver

OL Jaelyn Duncan

If the Falcons can take advantage, the team should cement in its lead of the NFC South.