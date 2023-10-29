Falcons vs. Titans Week 8 open thread

Tennessee is Arthur Smith’s old stomping ground, but the team isn’t the same team he helped pilot to multiple playoff berths. Starting a rookie quarterback in his NFL debut and in the basement of the AFC South at the moment, the Titans badly need to get going to salvage their 2023 season.

Atlanta, meanwhile, is fresh off a hard-fought, impressive road win against the division rivals Buccaneers. With the Bucs dropping their Thursday Night Football game, the Falcons can move to 5-3 and open up a fairly significant lead in the NFC South, one that they might be able to hold onto for the rest of the season. They just need to play sharp football to win this one.

Let’s see how it goes, and go Falcons! Use this as your open thread for the game ahead.