NFL Week 8 game picks from The Falcoholic

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.

Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season has arrived, and we got to witness the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) fall to the Buffalo Bills (5-3) on Thursday Night Football. Thanks are due to Buffalo, whose victory has widened Atlanta’s lead in the NFC South to 1.5 games over the Bucs.

This week’s slate features a number of big spreads and not a lot of marquee matchups. The game of the week might be the Cincinnati Bengals traveling to take on the San Francisco 49ers, but Brock Purdy may not play due to a concussion. There are a few interesting NFC South battles, as the New Orleans Saints travel to take on the Indianapolis Colts and the Carolina Panthers face the Houston Texans.

Before we get to the picks, let’s check in on our staff standings.

Kevin Knight has taken a narrow lead for first place at 64%, with a two-way tie behind him between Aaron Freeman and Jeanna Kelley at 63%. Dave Choate is in fourth place at 61%, with Will McFadden in fifth at 59%.

Speaking of Week 8, here are the staff’s picks. As more writers join in, they’ll appear in the picks below.

What are your thoughts on this week’s slate of games? Any particular matchups you’ll be watching?

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.