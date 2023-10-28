Falcons vs. Titans: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, betting odds and more

The Falcons have been an up-and-down squad all year long, but they currently find themselves on top of the NFC South and fresh off a hard-earned road win in Tampa Bay. Now they get an easier matchup on paper in Tennessee, but that’s another road game, one in which they’d ideally like to make fewer mistakes en route to victory.

You’ll be watching, as I will, so here’s what you’ll need to know to do so.

Schedule & TV information

Date: Sunday, October 29

Time: 1 p.m. EST

Channel: CBS

Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Announcers: Beth Mowins, James Lofton, Jay Feely & Amanda Guerra

Radio: 92.9 The Game & affiliates locally with Dave Archer and Wes Durham on the call; Sirius XM nationally

Online streaming

Locally, you can use NFL+, Hulu, or YouTube if they carry CBS. Outside of the Atlanta area, you’ll need NFL Sunday Ticket, which is offered through YouTube.

Falcons 2023 regular season schedule (4-3)

Week 1: W vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 2: W vs. Green Bay Packers

Week 3: L @ Detroit Lions

Week 4: L @ Jacksonville Jaguars in London

Week 5: W vs. Houston Texans

Week 6: L vs. Washington Commanders

Week 7: W @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 8: @ Tennessee Titans

Week 9: vs. Minnesota Vikings

Week 10: @ Arizona Cardinals

Week 11: Bye Week

Week 12: vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 13: @ New York Jets

Week 14: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 15: @ Panthers, TBD data and time

Week 16: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Week 17: @ Chicago Bears

Week 18: @ New Orleans Saints