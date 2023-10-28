Falcons vs. Titans: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, betting odds and more

The Falcons have been an up-and-down squad all year long, but they currently find themselves on top of the NFC South and fresh off a hard-earned road win in Tampa Bay. Now they get an easier matchup on paper in Tennessee, but that’s another road game, one in which they’d ideally like to make fewer mistakes en route to victory.
Schedule & TV information
Date: Sunday, October 29
Time: 1 p.m. EST
Channel: CBS
Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Announcers: Beth Mowins, James Lofton, Jay Feely & Amanda Guerra
Radio: 92.9 The Game & affiliates locally with Dave Archer and Wes Durham on the call; Sirius XM nationally
Online streaming
Locally, you can use NFL+, Hulu, or YouTube if they carry CBS. Outside of the Atlanta area, you’ll need NFL Sunday Ticket, which is offered through YouTube.
Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook
Falcons 2023 regular season schedule (4-3)
Week 1: W vs. Carolina Panthers
Week 2: W vs. Green Bay Packers
Week 3: L @ Detroit Lions
Week 4: L @ Jacksonville Jaguars in London
Week 5: W vs. Houston Texans
Week 6: L vs. Washington Commanders
Week 7: W @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 8: @ Tennessee Titans
Week 9: vs. Minnesota Vikings
Week 10: @ Arizona Cardinals
Week 11: Bye Week
Week 12: vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 13: @ New York Jets
Week 14: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 15: @ Panthers, TBD data and time
Week 16: vs. Indianapolis Colts
Week 17: @ Chicago Bears
Week 18: @ New Orleans Saints
