Falcons vs Titans Week 8 injury report: Bud Dupree questionable, Tae Davis ruled out

Thank goodness it’s Friday! The first place, 4-3 Atlanta Falcons held their last practice of the week before going on the road to face the Tennessee Titans. We’ve been monitoring the health of both teams all week, and now have a better idea of who will play and not play on Sunday.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Atlanta Falcons

Full Participation

• N/A

Limited Participation

• LB Bud Dupree (groin) QUESTIONABLE

Did Not Practice

• LB Tae Davis (concussion) OUT

Houston Texans

*Thursday’s practice report

Full Participation

• WR Treylon Burks (knee)

• LB Luke Gifford (hamstring)

• DB Elijah Molden (hamstring)

• WR Chris Moore (concussion)

• DT Jeffrey Simmons (shoulder)

• DL Tear Tart (toe)

• DL Denico Autry (rest)

• C Aaron Brewer (neck)

Limited Participation

• WR DeAndre Hopkins (rest)

Did Not Practice

• QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle)

• TE Josh Whyle (concussion)

• CB Roger McCreary (hamstring)

• RB Derrick Henry (rest)

The Falcons had two players listed on their final practice report of the week. Linebacker Tae Davis, who has not practiced all week due to being in concussion protocol, will indeed miss the Titans game. A new name on the report, Bud Dupree is questionable to play due to a groin injury. Without Davis, the Falcons will likely call someone up from the practice squad; if Dupree is limited or out, it might mean that we see DeAngelo Malone on defense for the first time this year.

The Titans have yet to release their official practice report so this section will be updated later. We do know that quarterback Ryan Tannehill will not play.