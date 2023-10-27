Falcons vs Titans NFL Week 8 Game Preview with Justin Melo

Fellow Falcoholics, welcome to another episode of the Dirty Birds and Brews podcast! The Atlanta Falcons (4-3) travel to face the Tennessee Titans (2-4) in a matchup of two teams with similar philosophies and a lot of connections. Host Kevin Knight is joined by Justin Melo (The Draft Network, Music City Miracles) to break down the matchup, including Justin’s take on the Titans season, potential trade deadline moves, and Tennessee’s decision to roll with rookie Will Levis at quarterback.

Watch the stream below or on YouTube

You can also listen to all of our video shows in an audio-only podcast format, available on all your favorite podcast platforms or by using the player below.

If you’re interested in supporting the show, check out our Patreon page to unlock access to exclusive perks including Patron Q&A sessions, Discord perks, live shout-outs and more!

Be sure to check out the new community Discord server here! Come chat with your fellow Falcons fans about the show, the team, the NFL draft, and more.

You can watch the show here on The Falcoholic, but we recommend watching on YouTube for the best experience—including full 1080p HD video and access to the live Q&A in the chat. You can also access the show using your smart TV or device using the YouTube app for the real big-screen experience!

We hope you enjoy the show! If you have comments, we’d love to hear them. Send them to us on Twitter (@FalcoholicLive), leave them below, or e-mail the show at falcoholiclive@gmail.com.

Thanks for watching!