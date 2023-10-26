NFL Week 8 ‘Thursday Night Football’ game picks and open thread

While Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season wasn’t quite as wild as Week 6, it still offered its fair share of surprises. We saw the Baltimore Ravens blow out the Detroit Lions, the New England Patriots upset the Buffalo Bills, and Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings go absolutely wild against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

Can Week 8 keep up? We’ll get our first chance on Thursday Night Football, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) taking on the Buffalo Bills (4-3) as significant underdogs.

Let’s get right to tonight’s pick, which I’ll be making on a straight moneyline (aka picking the winner) basis. I’ll still provide the information on the spread and over/under, for those interested. At the bottom, I’ll show the rest of the staff’s picks for the game.

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.

Thursday Night Football: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) at Buffalo Bills (4-3)

The pick: Bills (-425)

Spread: Bills -9.5 | Over/Under: 42.5 | Moneyline: Bills -470, Bucs +360

Prior to last week, this would’ve been a hotly-anticipated matchup between two division leaders. After the events of last week, it looks like we’re getting a slumping Bills team against a thoroughly mediocre Bucs team. Hopefully the game will be better than all that, but like the markets, I’m expecting an angry Buffalo team to take care of business against an overmatched Tampa Bay team at home.

Staff picks

What are your picks and predictions for tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup?