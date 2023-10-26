Falcons vs Titans Week 8 injury report: Tae Davis remains in concussion protocol

Thursday is upon us! The 4-3 Atlanta Falcons continue to prepare for this weekend’s road game against the Tennessee Titans. The Falcons had an extremely light injury report on Wednesday, which included two veterans receiving some well-deserved rest.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Atlanta Falcons

Full Participation

• N/A

Limited Participation

• N/A

Did Not Practice

• LB Tae Davis (concussion)

Houston Texans

Full Participation

• WR Treylon Burks (knee)

• LB Luke Gifford (hamstring)

• DB Elijah Molden (hamstring)

• WR Chris Moore (concussion)

• DT Jeffrey Simmons (shoulder)

• DL Tear Tart (toe)

• DL Denico Autry (rest)

• C Aaron Brewer (neck)

Limited Participation

• WR DeAndre Hopkins (rest)

Did Not Practice

• QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle)

• TE Josh Whyle (concussion)

• CB Roger McCreary (hamstring)

• RB Derrick Henry (rest)

The injury report for the Falcons remained light on Thursday. Veterans Calais Campbell and Cordarrelle Patterson, who missed Wednesday’s practice to receive rest, returned to fully participating on Thursday. Linebacker Tae Davis remains in concussion protocol and the likelihood of him suiting up on Sunday are not looking good.

For the Titans, they had a few changes to the injury report on Thursday. defensive lineman Denico Autry and and center Aaron Brewer were upgraded to full participants after being limited. Corner Roger McCreary was downgraded to a non-participant while he deals with a hamstring injury.

Something to keep an eye on is Titans’ running back Derrick Henry who has been a hot topic for potentially being traded soon. Henry did not practice and was listed as receiving rest on Thursday.