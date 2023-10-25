Falcons - Titans injury report: Tae Davis in concussion protocol

Wednesday is here! The 4-3 Atlanta Falcons are preparing to go on the road and face the Tennessee Titans. The Falcons had an extremely light injury report last week, as literally everyone practiced. On Wednesday, there was one Falcons’ player out due to injury.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Atlanta Falcons

Full Participation

• N/A

Limited Participation

• N/A

Did Not Practice

• LB Tae Davis (concussion)

• RB Cordarrelle Patterson (rest)

• DL Calais Campbell (rest)

Houston Texans

Full Participation

• WR Treylon Burks (knee)

• LB Luke Gifford (hamstring)

• DB Elijah Molden (hamstring)

• WR Chris Moore (concussion)

• DT Jeffrey Simmons (shoulder)

• DL Tear Tart (toe)

Limited Participation

• DL Denico Autry (rest)

• C Aaron Brewer (neck)

• WR DeAndre Hopkins (rest)

• CB Roger McCreary (hamstring)

Did Not Practice

• QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle)

• TE JoshWhyle (concussion)

As mentioned above, the injury report for the Falcons was relatively light on Wednesday. Veterans Calais Campbell and Cordarrelle Patterson received some well-deserved rest, and I imagine this will continue for the rest of the season on Wednesdays. Additionally, linebacker Tae Davis is in concussion protocol so his status for Sunday is up in the air, but I’d lean toward him being unlikely to play. The Falcons will need to flex someone from the practice squad given their thin inside linebacker depth.

For the Titans, they have a pretty long list of injuries on Wednesday. The most newsworthy is that quarterback Ryan Tannehill sounds like a long shot to play against the Falcons. If he ends up missing Sunday’s game, it’s expected that rookie Will Levis will make his NFL debut.