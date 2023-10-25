2023 Week 8: Atlanta Falcons vs. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons have drastically different records and are headed in very different directions, but there’s not much daylight between their point differentials thus far. The Falcons are -18 and the Titans are -13, so if you wanted to argue the Falcons are fortunate to be 4-3 or that the Titans are unlucky to be 2-4, you certainly could.

But this matchup of Arthur Smith’s old team and new team is also a matchup of a young, rising squad just looking to hit its stride in our Falcons and an increasingly old team closing out its current chapter. Tennessee just traded away Kevin Byard, are playing through what may well be Ryan Tannehill’s final season, and are a shell of a team that was once among the most exciting and talented in the AFC.

What that means for Sunday remains to be seen, but the NFC South-leading Falcons will hope to take advantage of a weakened squad with a rookie quarterback under center, a recently converted right tackle starting at left tackle, and a hole in the secondary left by Byard. The Titans, meanwhile, just hope to get this thing back on track before the season slips away from them entirely.

All of our coverage for the week will be right here in this StoryStream!