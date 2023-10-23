Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Monday, Oct. 23

The Atlanta Falcons are in sole possession of first place in the NFC South after its win over Tampa Bay on Sunday. Read on for Falcoholinks to kick off Victory Monday.

Falcons - Bucs recap

A win in Tampa moved the Falcons to 4-3 and to the top of the division. It was an uneven effort from Atlanta, a game that featured miscues, penalties, and three Desmond Ridder red zone fumbles. Nevertheless, Atlanta was able to grind out the win over its division rival.

The Bijan Mystery

Running back Bijan Robinson was missing in action for most of the game, leading many to question if he had picked up a knock pregame or was dealing with an undisclosed injury this week. Arthur Smith dispelled the mystery during the game, stating that Robinson ‘just wasn’t feeling all that great.’

This obviously begs the question of why Robinson suited up at all, but alas, we don’t make the personnel decisions.

Key takeaways

Our Will McFadden has his takeaways from Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers, which include how fast starts now seem to be a facet of Atlanta’s offense.