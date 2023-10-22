How on earth did Kyle Pitts catch this?

We all know Kyle Pitts is a special player, with out-of-this-world natural talent and athleticism. But even that doesn’t explain this catch against the Buccaneers.

Pitts somehow manages to snag this ball with one hand, and not only that, but he maintains control and possession with ease.

HOW DOES KYLE PITTS CATCH THIS pic.twitter.com/wQFpQHSEJ3 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 22, 2023

The Falcons are currently all knotted up with the Buccaneers, with a 7-7 score in the second quarter. This catch, a 3-yard snag from Pitts, is the Falcons tight end’s only reception on the day so far. Let’s hope we see more involvement from the Falcons’ unicorn tight end as the game goes on.