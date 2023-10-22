 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How on earth did Kyle Pitts catch this?

It’s one of the toughest one-handed catches I’ve ever seen.

Washington Commanders v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Kara Durrette/Getty Images

We all know Kyle Pitts is a special player, with out-of-this-world natural talent and athleticism. But even that doesn’t explain this catch against the Buccaneers.

Pitts somehow manages to snag this ball with one hand, and not only that, but he maintains control and possession with ease.

The Falcons are currently all knotted up with the Buccaneers, with a 7-7 score in the second quarter. This catch, a 3-yard snag from Pitts, is the Falcons tight end’s only reception on the day so far. Let’s hope we see more involvement from the Falcons’ unicorn tight end as the game goes on.

