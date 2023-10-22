Falcons v. Buccaneers inactives: Vita Vea active; Clark Phillips a healthy scratch

Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons might not get a ton of national attention, but the interest in the NFC South is off the charts. There’s a logjam at the top of the NFC South, admittedly due to the modest wins across the division.
Heading into Sunday, the Buccaneers have a .5 game lead on Atlanta thanks, in part, to an early bye week. The Falcons sit at 3-3, with the Saints already losing this week and sitting at 3-4. The hapless Carolina Panthers round out the very bottom at 0-5. But a logjam is a logjam, with three teams fighting for the top spot to a playoff berth.
Should the Falcons win, the team moves to first. Should the Falcons lose, the Buccaneers move to an impressive 4-2 while Atlanta ties with the Saints at a disappointing 3-4. Some surprise inactives could tilt this game, and the NFC South.
For the Falcons, we knew injuries were limited... or actually non-existent. The Falcons had no one designated out or limited in Friday’s practice, meaning its inactives were players that couldn’t make the active roster.
- DL Eli Ankou
- DL Albert Huggins
- DL Joe Gaziano
- TE John FitzPatrick
- OL Jovaughn Gwyn
- CB Clark Phillips
- QB Logan Woodside
While not a surprise anymore, it looks like Clark Phillips, a widely touted draft pick, needs injuries to break into the active roster.
For the Buccaneers, we were perhaps (overly) hopeful that the questionable Vita Vea would miss the game with a foot injury. No good luck for the Falcons, as the Bucs are also dealing with only healthy scratches
- CB Derrek Pitts
- TE David Wells
- OL Brandon Walton
- DL Pat O’Connor
- OLB Markees Watts
Both teams looking healthy.
