Falcons v. Buccaneers inactives: Vita Vea active; Clark Phillips a healthy scratch

Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons might not get a ton of national attention, but the interest in the NFC South is off the charts. There’s a logjam at the top of the NFC South, admittedly due to the modest wins across the division.

Heading into Sunday, the Buccaneers have a .5 game lead on Atlanta thanks, in part, to an early bye week. The Falcons sit at 3-3, with the Saints already losing this week and sitting at 3-4. The hapless Carolina Panthers round out the very bottom at 0-5. But a logjam is a logjam, with three teams fighting for the top spot to a playoff berth.

Should the Falcons win, the team moves to first. Should the Falcons lose, the Buccaneers move to an impressive 4-2 while Atlanta ties with the Saints at a disappointing 3-4. Some surprise inactives could tilt this game, and the NFC South.

For the Falcons, we knew injuries were limited... or actually non-existent. The Falcons had no one designated out or limited in Friday’s practice, meaning its inactives were players that couldn’t make the active roster.

DL Eli Ankou

DL Albert Huggins

DL Joe Gaziano

TE John FitzPatrick

OL Jovaughn Gwyn

CB Clark Phillips

QB Logan Woodside

While not a surprise anymore, it looks like Clark Phillips, a widely touted draft pick, needs injuries to break into the active roster.

For the Buccaneers, we were perhaps (overly) hopeful that the questionable Vita Vea would miss the game with a foot injury. No good luck for the Falcons, as the Bucs are also dealing with only healthy scratches

CB Derrek Pitts

TE David Wells

OL Brandon Walton

DL Pat O’Connor

OLB Markees Watts

Both teams looking healthy.