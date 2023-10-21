NFL Week 7 game picks from The Falcoholic

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.

Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season is here, with a spirited matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) and New Orleans Saints (3-4) which, thankfully, ended poorly for our hated NFC South foes.

This week features a marquee game on Sunday Night Football, as the Miami Dolphins (5-1) travel to take on the Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) in a matchup of top teams from the AFC and NFC. We’ve also got our Atlanta Falcons (3-3) traveling to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) in a matchup that will determine first place in the NFC South—at least, for the next week.

Before we get to the picks, let’s check in on our staff standings.

We’ve got a three-way tie for first place now, with Kevin Knight, Aaron Freeman, and Jeanna Thomas all sitting at 66% correct. This is shaping up to be a hotly-contested picks contest in 2023. Right behind them is Dave Choate in fourth place at 62%, with Will McFadden following at 58%.

Speaking of Week 7, here are the staff’s picks. As more writers join in, they’ll appear in the picks below.

What are your thoughts on this week’s slate of games? Any particular matchups you’ll be watching?

