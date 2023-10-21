Falcons vs. Buccaneers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Tomorrow, the Falcons will play a crucial game. Win and you’re in first place in the NFC South with a rock solid 2-0 divisional record. Lose and you’re under .500, at 1-1 in the NFC South, and looking up at a Buccaneers team that suddenly has a comfortable lead and a tiebreaker in the division.

Here’s what you’ll need to know to watch the game ahead.

Schedule & TV information

Date: Sunday, October 22

Time: 1 p.m. EST

Channel: FOX

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Announcers: Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth & Kristina Pink

Radio: 92.9 The Game & affiliates locally with Dave Archer and Wes Durham on the call; Sirius XM nationally

Online streaming

Locally, you can use NFL+, Hulu, or YouTube if they carry FOX. Outside of the Atlanta area, you’ll need NFL Sunday Ticket, which is offered through YouTube.

Falcons 2023 regular season schedule (3-3)

Week 1: W vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 2: W vs. Green Bay Packers

Week 3: L @ Detroit Lions

Week 4: L @ Jacksonville Jaguars in London

Week 5: W vs. Houston Texans

Week 6: L vs. Washington Commanders

Week 7: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 8: @ Tennessee Titans

Week 9: vs. Minnesota Vikings

Week 10: @ Arizona Cardinals

Week 11: Bye Week

Week 12: vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 13: @ New York Jets

Week 14: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 15: @ Panthers, TBD data and time

Week 16: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Week 17: @ Chicago Bears

Week 18: @ New Orleans Saints

