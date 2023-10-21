Falcons vs. Buccaneers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Tomorrow, the Falcons will play a crucial game. Win and you’re in first place in the NFC South with a rock solid 2-0 divisional record. Lose and you’re under .500, at 1-1 in the NFC South, and looking up at a Buccaneers team that suddenly has a comfortable lead and a tiebreaker in the division.
Here’s what you’ll need to know to watch the game ahead.
Schedule & TV information
Date: Sunday, October 22
Time: 1 p.m. EST
Channel: FOX
Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Announcers: Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth & Kristina Pink
Radio: 92.9 The Game & affiliates locally with Dave Archer and Wes Durham on the call; Sirius XM nationally
Online streaming
Locally, you can use NFL+, Hulu, or YouTube if they carry FOX. Outside of the Atlanta area, you’ll need NFL Sunday Ticket, which is offered through YouTube.
Falcons 2023 regular season schedule (3-3)
Week 1: W vs. Carolina Panthers
Week 2: W vs. Green Bay Packers
Week 3: L @ Detroit Lions
Week 4: L @ Jacksonville Jaguars in London
Week 5: W vs. Houston Texans
Week 6: L vs. Washington Commanders
Week 7: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 8: @ Tennessee Titans
Week 9: vs. Minnesota Vikings
Week 10: @ Arizona Cardinals
Week 11: Bye Week
Week 12: vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 13: @ New York Jets
Week 14: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 15: @ Panthers, TBD data and time
Week 16: vs. Indianapolis Colts
Week 17: @ Chicago Bears
Week 18: @ New Orleans Saints
