Falcons - Buccaneers injury report: No injury designations for Atlanta

Thank goodness it’s Friday! The 3-3 Atlanta Falcons held their final practice of the week before heading down south to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Thanks to the New Orleans Saints loss last night, the winner of this matchup will be solely in first place in the NFC South.

The Falcons had a extremely light report on Thursday, and it was more of the same on Friday.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Atlanta Falcons

Full Participation

• N/A

Limited Participation

• N/A

Did Not Practice

• N/A

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Full Participation

• LB Anthony Nelson (concussion) QUESTIONABLE

Limited Participation

• DT Vita Vea (foot) QUESTIONABLE

Did Not Practice

• WR Mike Evans (rest)

• LB Lavonte David (rest)

Great news for the Falcons, everyone practiced. There were no injury designations for Atlanta since they had everyone practice in full on Friday.

For Tampa, they had some better news on Friday as defensive lineman Vita Vea was upgraded to being a limited participant in practice. Vea is dealing with a foot injury which caused him to miss practice on Thursday. Vea, along with linebacker Anthony Nelson, are listed as questionable to play against the Falcons.