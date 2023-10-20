Falcons fans’ confidence takes a nosedive after loss to Commanders

It’s Week 7 and the Atlanta Falcons have put us on quite the roller coaster on their way to a 3-3 record. In Week 6, the Falcons had a tough loss against the Washington Commanders which left fans with a lot of different opinions.

Towards the end of the game, the Falcons were attempting a comeback. After scoring and closing the gap to eight points, Arthur Smith decided to go for a two-point conversion, which many pointed out is what analytics said to do. The try was unsuccessful and in the end, it didn't really matter aside from killing momentum. But fans did not grade the play-calling very well.

What do you think of the offensive playcalling?

That loss, like every loss, was a tough one. But with every win the confidence grows and naturally, with every loss the confidence goes crashing into the earth. So, you can guess what happened this week.

36% is far from being a confident number. This week will be an interesting test as the Falcons go on the road and face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a game with massive divisional implications. Tampa has been struggling so this is definitely a game where Atlanta has a real chance to bounce back and head in the right direction. Will they though? We shall see.

How are you feeling about the Falcons entering Week 7?

