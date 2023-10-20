Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Friday, Oct. 20

The Falcons are set for an NFC South contest with the Bucs on Sunday. Read on for Friday’s edition of Falcoholinks to kick off your morning.

WR Damiere Byrd back in the fold

The Falcons have signed former Atlanta wideout Damiere Byrd to the practice squad, and there’s a shot he could be elevated to the active roster for Sunday’s game. Byrd caught 13 passes for 268 yards a two touchdowns for the Falcons last year.

Growing pains

In his latest piece, our Cory Woodroof cautions patience with the 2023 Atlanta Falcons. At 3-3, they’re still very much on pace to challenge for the NFC South, and as with any growth, there are going to be setbacks and moments of maddening frustration.

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins released

A surprise cut midway through the week, as the Falcons parted ways with safety Jaylinn Hawkins. Hawkins, a fourth-round selection out of Cal in the 2020 NFL Draft, found his playing time diminish in Ryan Nielsen’s defense.

In a corresponding move, the Falcons elevated safety Micah Abernathy to the active roster.

Julio Jones signs with Philadelphia Eagles

Future Hall of Famer Julio Jones ain’t done yet. It was announced this week that Jones has been signed to the Eagles’ practice squad (which is a strange thing to type), but you shouldn’t expect him to languish there for long. Philly is 5-1 and facing a marquee matchup against the 5-1 Dolphins this week. For Jones, his stop in Philadelphia may be his final opportunity to secure a Super Bowl ring.