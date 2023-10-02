NFL Week 4 ‘Monday Night Football’ game picks and open thread

The fourth week of the 2023 NFL season is coming to a close, and while it didn’t feature as many of the absurdly lopsided scores as we saw in Week 3, there were a number of surprises and entertaining games. We witnessed a pair of overtime contests, with the Los Angeles Rams topping the Indianapolis Colts and the Philadelphia Eagles defeating the Washington Commanders. We also saw a spicier-than-expected Sunday Night Football matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets.

This week, we’re back to a single Monday Night Football game, as the Seattle Seahawks (2-1) take on the New York Giants (1-2).

Let’s get right to tonight’s pick, which I’ll be making on a straight moneyline (aka picking the winner) basis. I’ll still provide the information on the spread and over/under, for those interested. At the bottom, I’ll show the rest of the staff’s picks for the game.

Monday Night Football: Seattle Seahawks (2-1) at New York Giants (1-2)

The pick: Seahawks -105

Spread: Seahawks -2 | Over/Under: 47 | Moneyline: Seahawks -105, Giants +110

Both of these NFC playoff teams from 2022 suffered double-digit losses in the opening week of the season, but only one has shown much life since. The Seahawks at least have their high-powered offense to lean on, and have since put up 37 points in back-to-back games. New York, meanwhile, has continued to struggle outside of a miraculous comeback against the Cardinals. I’m going with the more inspiring and more fun team in Seattle.

