Falcons open as 2.5-point favorites over Texans

Despite its shellacking across the pond, the Atlanta Falcons have opened as 2.5-point favorites over the Houston Texans on Sunday, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Given the usual standard of giving a field goal advantage to the home team, it’s not exactly a vote of confidence for the Falcons over the Texans.

Atlanta was atrocious against another AFC South opponent on Sunday, falling to Jacksonville 23-7 in London. It was the second straight week that the Falcons failed to score at least 10 points, shining an increasingly bright spotlight on the team’s offensive deficiencies.

Quarterback Desmond Ridder again looked uncomfortable in the pocket and was inaccurate downfield. He finished the day with 19 completions for 191 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

The Texans (2-2) throttled the Steelers 30-6, and have been one of the more surprising teams early on the season. Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud has thrown for 1,212 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions through four games.

Atlanta will definitely have its hands full against Houston, and if the offense continues to sputter, it may be in for a long afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.